(Video) ‘What you doing?’ – Henderson’s death stare at Maguire during bizarre England training moment will have fans howling

Posted by
(Video) ‘What you doing?’ – Henderson’s death stare at Maguire during bizarre England training moment will have fans howling

Jordan Henderson was left a little baffled by Harry Maguire’s behaviour during a rondo drill in England training.

The Liverpool skipper had been counting the number of successful passes without an interception before the Manchester United defender inexplicably brought an end to the drill taking too long on the ball.

The lack of sharpness from the former Leicester City man inspired a second coming of our No.14’s death stare, last seen issued after Joel Matip’s head-tapping incident.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Three Lions’ official YouTube’ channel (via @Watch_LFC & @UtdIsak):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top