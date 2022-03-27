Adebayo Akinfenwa baffled by claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t defend and labels the 23-year-old as the ‘best fullback in the world’

Wycombe striker and Liverpool supporter Adebayo Akinfenwa has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the ‘best fullback in the world’ and claimed people believe the No. 66 can’t defend purely because of how good his attacking ability is.

The England international has registered a whopping 17 assists and two goals this season from right-back and both he and fellow full-back Andy Robertson are a huge reason behind the success Jurgen Klopp’s side have tasted in recent seasons.

“Best fullback in the world,” Akinfenwa told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“I don’t care, man, yes, slightly (biased) because I am a Liverpool fan.

“You know what the worst thing is, as I see him more and more. I know people want to talk about his defending. I saw Klopp come out and say ‘he can defend’. And he can.

“But it’s because he is so good at going forward. So good, you are thinking ‘if he can defend like that’.

“If he could defend, as good as he is going forward, then he would be the best player in history.”

Liverpool have kept 17 Premier League clean sheets this term and Alexander-Arnold has played in 26 of their 29 games in that competition.

His obvious strength is going forward, but there’s no way that Jurgen Klopp would play somebody in defence that can’t defend.

England boss Gareth Southgate did previously play the 23-year-old in midfielder during a game for the Three Lions, much to the bemusement of Klopp.

At the time the former Borussia Dortmund boss was quoted saying, “why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?”.

Klopp and Akinfenwa are very much in agreement over Trent – let’s hope he can keep up his superb form as we head into a pivotal few weeks of the season and our hunt for the quadruple.

