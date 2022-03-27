‘But I’m not the national coach’ – Virgil van Dijk admits he prefers Liverpool’s 4-3-3 formation rather than the style Louis van Gaal uses with the Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk has claimed he prefers playing in Liverpool’s 4-3-3 formation rather than the 3-4-1-2 system that Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal likes to operate with.

The Dutch skipper was speaking after his side’s 4-2 victory over Denmark in Amsterdam in which he played the full 90 minutes, but despite the victory, the No. 4 admitted that there are parts of the game that the side must ‘improve’.

“Until today we have been training hard, with lots of tactics and meetings. There are good times but also things to improve,” the Liverpool defender told NOS (via the Daily Mail).

“We will analyse this. Of course, we are playing in a new system, different things are required of the players. But I think we showed a lot of good things.

“Do I like the system? Well, I’m still in favour of 4-3-3 but I’m not the national coach and the national coach has a very strong opinion about it.”

Former Manchester United boss van Gaal is in charge of the national side for the third time in his career – he began his current spell after the Euros last year and has remained unbeaten since – winning six of his eight games.

READ MORE: Ex-Manchester City star claims he can ‘sense some nervousness’ amongst Pep Guardiola’s side as Liverpool and City prepare for a crucial set of fixtures

Although van Dijk has the extra protection of two central defenders either side of him when playing for Holland, as well as the wing-backs that can drop in and make a back five, the former Southampton man is clearly a fan of the tactics Jurgen Klopp has implemented at Liverpool.

With the system that the German boss uses at the Reds, we’ve tasted huge success in recent seasons and it appears to be something that van Dijk wants his national boss to try and implement.

We’re not sure what the 70-year-old boss will make of the big man’s comments but it’s nice to see him speaking so honestly.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!