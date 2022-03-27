Ex-Manchester City star claims he can ‘sense some nervousness’ amongst Pep Guardiola’s side as Liverpool and City prepare for a crucial set of fixtures

Former Manchester City defender Nedem Onuoha has claimed he can ‘sense some nervousness’ in Pep Guardiola’s squad but claims that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The Cityzens are competing against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for both the FA Cup and Premier League as well as potentially facing each other in the Champions League final if both sides successfully navigate their way through the next two rounds of the competition.

“I sense some nervousness around but I think that’s a good thing because the fact is you’ve got big games coming up,” he told MEN Sport.

“You look at some sides around the league and they don’t have big matches so they just count down to the end of the season, whereas for City and a couple of others you are thinking you hope it goes well because if it does then what a season it would be.

“Speaking from experience, you see those big matches and to know all eyes will be on them is the stuff you dream of as a kid.

“Even though the games are high pressure and you could argue season-defining, you would much rather be on the field because that is the place where you’ve got control of your destiny.”

What a season it could be for us indeed.

We won the Carabao Cup last month and are firmly in contention for the other three major trophies this season.

No side has ever done the quadruple, but what’s stopping us from creating yet more history and doing it this season?

City will believe they can do the treble, though, but on paper they face a trickier obstacle than us in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the form of Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side know how to win games when not exactly playing well.

Although we defeated them twice in this season’s group stages, they did knock us out of the competition during the 2020/21 season and also knocked out City’s neighbours Manchester United in the previous round.

If we’re at our ruthless best then nothing’s stopping us from picking up every piece of silverware possible – April is going to be huge but we can’t wait to see what happens!

