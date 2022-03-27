‘I can see both teams’ – John Barnes weighs in on this season’s Premier League title race and Liverpool’s quadruple chances

Former Liverpool star John Barnes has claimed that Manchester City are ‘slight favourites’ to win this season’s Premier League title and believes the clash between City and the Reds at the Etihad next month will be the ‘decider’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently one point behind City and travel to face Pep Guardiola’s outfit on April 10 in what looks set to be a huge clash – earlier this season, the Cityzens were twelve points clear of Liverpool.

“City haven’t been playing badly, despite the fact they drew the other day when they should have won,” he told BonusCodeBets (via the Daily Star).

“I can see both teams winning the vast majority of their games left this season.

“It’s the game that they play one another which will be the decider. City are at home and they are still in the driving seat. I’d make City the slight favourites, but Liverpool have a much better chance than they did six weeks ago.

“The international break will not mean that Liverpool won’t go into their next fixture with any momentum. Liverpool have a strong enough squad now to compete at all levels, in all competitions. But both Liverpool and City are playing consistently well and it will go down to the wire.”

The ex-Red also suggested that Liverpool’s chances of winning all four major trophies on offer this season is ‘unlikely’.

The Anfield outfit picked up the Carabao Cup at Wembley last month and remain in contention for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup success this term.

“It’s possible but unlikely. There’s still a long way to go in the Champions League and in the FA Cup against City. To expect it to happen is unrealistic. But the good thing for them is that they are in with a chance,” he added.

We are certainly in with a chance and although it may be unlikely, there’s no reason why we can’t do it.

Next month is absolutely massive, though.

We are set to play eight games in April including a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with Benfica as well as two games against Manchester City and the visit of both Everton and Manchester United to Anfield.

