(Photo) Simon Mignolet shares post-match image with Caoimhin Kelleher following Belgium’s draw with the Republic of Ireland

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet came up against current Reds shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher in Dublin last night and the Belgian took to his Instagram account to share a great photo of the pair after the game.

The world’s No. 1 ranked side Belgium travelled to the Aviva Stadium to face the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly yesterday and the game ended 2-2.

The two ‘keepers played the full 90 minutes, with former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke introduced as a second-half substitute and Divock Origi unused on the bench.

READ MORE: ‘OBE’s given out like smarties’ – Former Liverpool midfielder aims brutal jibe at England national team

Mignolet shared the picture to his social media account and tagged both Liverpool Football Club and Kelleher in the image as well as the caption ‘#YNWA❤️’.

The 34-year-old, who made 155 appearances for the Reds between 2013 and 2019, is now plying his trade in his home country with Club Brugge.

He was a part of Liverpool side that came so close to winning the Premier League title during his first season at the club under Brendan Rodgers.

It’s great to see Mignolet still thinking of the club and uploading the lovely picture – once a Red, always a Red!

You can see our former No.22’s Instagram story below via of @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!