Sadio Mane ‘relaxed’ about his contract situation as he joins Mo Salah in nearing final 12 months of current Liverpool deal – Report

Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are nearing the final 12 months of their Anfield contracts and there are ‘little or no sign of progress towards a renewal in either case’.

That is according to GOAL, with the report also claiming that our No. 10 is ‘relaxed’ about the current contract situation.

Both players are now 29-years-old and the next contract they sign, whether that be at Anfield or not, is likely to be their last ‘big’ contract.

Our most recent attacking additions, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, hint that Jurgen Klopp is planning for the future with them both just 25, but losing Mane or Salah, or potentially both, at the end of next season would be a huge blow.

Liverpool’s owners FSG are believed to be willing to make the Egyptian King the highest-paid player in the club’s history, but if Mo’s wages increase significantly, Mane may be expecting a similar increase in his salary.

The situation is a complicated one, we can’t just offer the players whatever they want as that goes against the club’s financial structure and has an impact down the line with our other big players and potential new arrivals.

It’s not ideal at the moment, but we need to remain focussed on securing as much success as possible this season before we resolve the pair’s contract situations in the summer.

