The comments Sadio Mane has already made about reported Liverpool target and his international teammate Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool are one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing Watford winger Ismaila Sarr with Jurgen Klopp placing the Senegal international ‘top’ of his transfer wishlist.

Current Reds star and Sarr’s international teammate Sadio Mane knows the 24-year-old very well and has spoken highly of the former Rennes man, and prior to a game against Watford in 2019, our No. 10 told Andy Robertson that he would be helping the Scotsman out and working harder than ever defensively to ensure Sarr didn’t ‘kill’ him.

“He’s rapid. I think defenders will struggle. Last time I was speaking to Robbo [Andy Robertson] I said ‘Watford have a really good player. I will need to help you more otherwise Ismaila Sarr will kill you, because he is a good dribbler and very, very fast,'” Mane told The Athletic (via HITC) back in 2019.

With age on his side, Sarr certainly fits Liverpool’s transfer criteria and as contract negotiations continue to stall between the club and Mo Salah, they may very well be tempted to find reinforcements in his position.

The pacy wideman usually operates form the right flank, similar to Salah, but provides nowhere near the same amount of goals as the Egyptian King – Sarr has netted 23 goals in 83 appearances for the Vicarage Road outfit.

His stats this season, however, aren’t too bad for a team threatened by relegation – in 16 Premier League appearances for the Hornets this term, he’s registered five goals and one assist.

His agent has claimed recently that ‘there are chances he leaves this year from Watford’.

If he was to arrive at Anfield, we’d suggest that he’d be more of a squad player rather than a regular starter, but Jurgen Klopp does have the ability to turn players that arrive from mid-table or relegated clubs into world-class players.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the German boss makes a move for Sarr in the summer or whether we look elsewhere to further strengthen our impressive squad.

