‘They’d do really well with him’ – Pundit tells Liverpool to make Conor Gallagher move as 22-year-old impresses alongside Jordan Henderson on England debut

Tony Cascarino has told Liverpool to consider a move for England midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

The on-loan Crystal Palace man has registered eight goals and three assists in the Premier League this term and picked up an assist in a superb display on his Three Lions debut at Wembley yesterday.

The 22-year-old started alongside Reds skipper Jordan Henderson in Gareth Southgate’s midfield and although Cascarino claimed ‘Chelsea would never sell him to Liverpool’, the former Chelsea striker explained that Gallagher is a unique player that ‘would do really well’ in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Conor Gallagher is an outstanding attacking midfielder who always looks like he’s going to get a goal or make an assist,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“I like him because I don’t think there’s too many of his type around.

“Liverpool, for me, if they had a player like that as well adding him behind their front three, with his ability to get goals.

“Chelsea would never sell him to Liverpool, but they’d do really well with him.

“Conor Gallagher will get goals. Whether or not he will get his chance at Chelsea, I don’t know. No one at Chelsea can do what he does, but it depends if Thomas Tuchel wants to play that kind of player in his system.

“I hope he does give him a chance.

Gallagher has looked quality for Patrick Viera’s side this season.

With his impressive passing and shooting ability, combined with his determined attitude, he’s rightly earned a spot in Southgate’s squad.

He’s a huge reason why Palace have reached the FA Cup semi-final where they’ll face Chelsea, but due to the fact Thomas Tuchel’s side are his parent club, he’ll be unable to play in the huge fixture.

His ability to test the ‘keeper from range or arrive in the box late to meet crosses explains why he’s just two goals away from reaching double figures this term.

A lot of our goals come from our attacking players, of course, but it would be nice to see more contributions coming from midfield.

Only Fabinho out of all of our midfielders has more than three goals this term – that’s rather surprising when you consider that he’s usually the deepest of our three men in the middle of the park.

It’s not necessarily something we need to improve on due to the fact that our attackers do score so many goals and we’re regularly up the top end of the table for goals scored come the end of the season, but it would certainly benefit the side and take some of the reliance off our attackers if goals were to starting coming from midfield.

Due to Gallagher being a Chelsea player, unfortunately, it’s not a move that we can see happening, but you never know, stranger things have happened in football.

