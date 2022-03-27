(Video) Watch class act Virgil van Dijk sign Liverpool shirt and match ball for young supporter after the Netherlands’ victory over Denmark

Following the Netherlands’ 4-2 defeat of Denmark in Amsterdam yesterday, Virgil van Dijk showed his true class by signing a match ball, a Liverpool shirt with his name on it and then posed for a picture with a young supporter.

The captain is adored by Liverpool and Holland fans and most football supporters in general due to his impressive ability.

The No. 4 played the full 90 minutes for Louis van Gaal’s side whilst former Liverpool man Gini Wijnaldum was an unused substitute at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The former Southampton man has returned to his best form in recent weeks following the nasty knee injury he suffered back in 2020 – let’s hope he can return from the international break fully fit as we continue our hunt for another three trophies this term.

He’s a role model both on and off the pitch and moments like this just make the big man even better – well in Virg!

You can catch the clip of VVD below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter.

