(Video) Watch Jamie Carragher perform filthy Cruyff turn during Legends clash between Liverpool and Barcelona

Jamie Carragher was renowned for his tough-tackling and solid defending during his 17-year career, but during yesterday’s charity match between Liverpool and Barcelona legends, the 44-year-old decided to show off his skills.

The former central defender, who scored just three goals in 508 appearances for the Reds, dispossessed Barca forward Javier Saviola before performing a Cruyff turn and a ball roll.

We’re not quite sure where those skills came from, but the sold-out crowd inside Anfield certainly enjoyed the show of quality from the scouser.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard found the back of the net with a penalty in the game despite the Catalan outfit winning the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Giovanni and Rivaldo.

