(Video) Ex-Liverpool star Gerrard blown away by ‘masterstroke’ of a managerial appointment by European club

Steven Gerrard admitted after the latest Liverpool Legends game that Barcelona’s appointment of former player Xavi as manager was a ‘masterstroke’.

The Catalan giants’ form has significantly improved since the Spaniard’s return to his old club.

The ex-Reds skipper was on target in the clash with a Barcelona Legends team, despite eventually succumbing to a 2-1 defeat on the day.

Steven Gerrard: Barça’s appointment of Xavi as manager a “masterstroke.” pic.twitter.com/gu1iDc6FIt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 27, 2022