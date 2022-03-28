Fulham to open transfer talks with Liverpool over young star claims Fichajes journalist

Fulham are reportedly looking to open talks with Liverpool over the future of young fullback Neco Williams.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Fichajes journalist, Ekrem Konur, with the Welshman having been a critical part of the second-half of the Cottagers’ campaign.

The Merseysiders are likewise thought to remain interested in the prospect of bringing Fabio Carvalho to Anfield to bolster the midfield for the next campaign.

With the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all in the 30s, the need for fresh blood in the squad to balance the scales is more than understandable.

As things stand, of course, it’s worth remembering that we’re far from short in the department of exciting, young starlets, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott having reminded us of their top potential at various points throughout the term.

Regardless, with the club having been keen enough to pursue the Englishman in what could have been a busier than usual winter window for the recruitment team, we’d be surprised to see our interest abandoned with his contract due to expire in the summer.

It would be a shame to see our business down the line include parting ways with Williams, though we could certainly understand the temptation in light of limited minutes at Anfield whilst competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

