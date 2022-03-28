Liverpool could lose out on Salah replacement after latest Romano update on 10-goal winger

Arsenal are reportedly planning on extending Bukayo Saka’s contract ‘in the coming months’.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from renowned transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian noting that the Liverpool-linked star remains perfectly happy with life in the English capital.

Arsenal are preparing their opening proposal to extend Bukayo Saka's contract in the coming months. Plan hasn't changed: new deal will be discussed at the end of the season. 📑🔴 #AFC On the player side, Saka's really happy with his Arsenal life. ⤵️https://t.co/sagMXxedYm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2022

The 20-year-old has been in superb form for Mikel Arteta’s men this term, registering 10 goals and five assists across 33 appearances (in all competitions).

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Liverpool star Gerrard blown away by ‘masterstroke’ of a managerial appointment by European club

It’s important to stress firstly that links to the Arsenal star have been tentative at best, with a multitude of names suggested as potential replacements to Mo Salah should the Egyptian depart the club on or before the summer of 2023.

Ideally, of course, we’d like to see the club hold on to the man judged by many a commentator to be the globe’s leading talent on current form, though it remains to be seen whether a breakthrough in contract negotiations will occur.

As one of the most exciting talents in English football at the current point in time, of course, it would be more than understandable if the recruitment team were keeping an eye on the England international in case an opportunity should arise down the line.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!