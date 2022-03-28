Liverpool fullback back in training to hand Reds timely boost ahead of Premier League return

Andy Robertson has provided Jurgen Klopp’s men hope of possessing a relatively full squad come Liverpool’s return to Premier League action on Saturday.

The Scotland skipper was spotted back in team training after missing out on the national side’s prior meeting with Poland following a positive COVID-19 test.

The Merseysiders are set to take on relegation-battlers Watford in domestic action, with the former chasing league leaders Manchester City in the English top-flight.

With a meeting with the Cityzens on the horizon, of course, there’s no question that there will be some concern over the potential availability of the former Hull man’s fellow fullback, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Having already returned to the pitch himself, however, there’s every reason to be hopeful that we’ll have our No.66 back on the right-flank for the tie in question.

Jurgen Klopp has already reassured fans that, even without the right-back, we’ll have sufficient cover with the likes of Joe Gomez and James Milner available.

But ultimately, replacing Trent attribute for attribute would be an impeccably difficult job, to put it lightly.

