Liverpool take huge step closer to securing first major summer signing after serious concerns over deal – Football Insider

Liverpool have reportedly moved a step closer to securing their first summer signing in Fabio Carvalho.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication asserting that the Reds have secured an ‘agreement in principle’ with the teenager for him to make the switch at the end of the season.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire in the summer, with there having been prior fears that the Merseysiders could be pipped to the signing of the highly-rated talent by a European rival looking to take advantage via FIFA’s compensation rules.

READ MORE: Fabinho opens up on ‘very important coach in my career’ – not Jurgen Klopp

Whilst we’d imagine it’s highly unlikely our recruitment team will have forgotten about the Championship star over the course of the second-half of our campaign, we’ll be keeping an eye out for sources closer to the club to confirm progress in such talks.

The player was reportedly as keen on joining us as Michael Edwards and Co. were on bringing the player to Anfield in the winter window and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the club manages to get this one over the line.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!