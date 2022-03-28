(Photo) Carragher’s cheeky nod to Will Smith & Chris Rock’s Oscars punch-up in hilarious post

Posted by
(Photo) Carragher’s cheeky nod to Will Smith & Chris Rock’s Oscars punch-up in hilarious post

Jamie Carragher gave a nod to the latest controversial Oscars moment, following an on-air altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, online in his most recent Instagram post.

The 44-year-old shared a picture of a somewhat awkward handshake with former Liverpool skipper, Steven Gerrard, with the caption: “@willsmith @chrisrock before next year’s #oscars.”

The former Red was involved in the Merseysiders’ Legends clash with their Barcelona counterparts, suffering a 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Jamie Carragher’s official Instagram account:

Carragher, Gerrard, Smith, Rock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top