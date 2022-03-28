(Photo) Carragher’s cheeky nod to Will Smith & Chris Rock’s Oscars punch-up in hilarious post

Jamie Carragher gave a nod to the latest controversial Oscars moment, following an on-air altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, online in his most recent Instagram post.

The 44-year-old shared a picture of a somewhat awkward handshake with former Liverpool skipper, Steven Gerrard, with the caption: “@willsmith @chrisrock before next year’s #oscars.”

The former Red was involved in the Merseysiders’ Legends clash with their Barcelona counterparts, suffering a 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Jamie Carragher’s official Instagram account:

Watch the moment Will Smith goes on stage at the Oscars and hits comedian Chris Rock after he makes joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smithhttps://t.co/mDQKMc3nXd pic.twitter.com/IsEefJdlj4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 28, 2022