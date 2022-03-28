(Photo) Mo Salah mural looks set to be a stunner once completed after latest update

Mo Salah’s mural continues to progress along nicely with a second image of the Egyptian King, open-armed in celebration of a goal, taking shape.

The Liverpool No.1 was selected for a starring role in the Anfield Road project following a fan poll, which recognised the 29-year-old for his terrific exploits this term.

What would really put the icing on the cake for many a fan, of course, would be to see the beloved goalscorer put pen to paper on a deal keeping him at Anfield beyond 2023.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @imran_IGG:

The new Mohamed Salah mural coming along nicely 😍@MoSalah 👇👊❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb0skChWWK — IG ‘Trust In KLOPP’ (@imran_IGG) March 27, 2022