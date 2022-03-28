Superb 16-goal ace linked with Liverpool switch; player has said he’d be open to summer departure

Liverpool have been linked with flourishing Bundesliga talent, Moussa Diaby, amidst a stellar campaign from the 22-year-old.

This comes from Fichajes, with the publication drawing attention to a prior interview from the Frenchman in which he left the door open to a potential summer window exit.

The forward has been in stunning form this term, registering a remarkable 25 goal contributions (16 goals, nine assists) in 35 appearances (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Van Dijk claims he prefers Liverpool’s tactics in honest assessment of Van Gaal’s Holland set-up

Able to play across the forward line, including a problematic position in Mo Salah’s – “problematic” depending on whether a breakthrough in contract negotiations occurs in the coming months – the attacker’s versatility will more than likely appeal to a recruitment team set to be headed by Julian Ward at the end of the season.

Adding on top his current age, quite a few boxes would undoubtedly be ticked beyond the rather significant barrier posed by his long-term contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

Not set to expire until 2025, it’s fair to assume that the German top-flight outfit will be in no mood to sanction a cut-price sale for their star man – and rightly so.

As such, we’d encourage fans to take this report with more than a pinch of salt until further updates arise.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!