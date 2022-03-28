(Video) Egypt fan allegedly calls for Salah to sign new Liverpool contract during Pharaoh’s clash with Senegal

An Egyptian fan allegedly called for Mo Salah to extend his Liverpool stay according to various fans translating the supporter’s words during the Pharaohs’ clash with Senegal.

The spectator in question made his plea to the No.11 whilst he waited to take a corner, with the wide man’s current terms remaining set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Though we can’t say for certain whether the entirety of Egypt would be keen to see the 29-year-old remain in Merseyside, one might be inclined to assume that few would be massively in favour of our top goalscorer pursuing an exit away from the club that helped mould him into a world-class talent.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AhmedWassfy, @RAYAnazuz & @dodleee6doo:

Egyptian fan asks Mo Salah to sign contract for Liverpool @LFC @SkySportsPL

pic.twitter.com/iMMdVJ3H0s — ™  مصري (@AhmedWassfy) March 27, 2022

مشجع لليفربول يفاوض صلاح من المدرجات 😂😂😂❤ pic.twitter.com/9dpzl36NHW — ريان العبدالعزيز (@RAYAnazuz) March 26, 2022