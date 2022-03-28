(Video) Hilarious moment young fan swerves Thierry Henry for picture with Origi

Posted by
(Video) Hilarious moment young fan swerves Thierry Henry for picture with Origi

One young fan may have surprised Thierry Henry after the supporter in question favoured a picture with Liverpool’s Divock Origi over the ex-Arsenal man.

The former Premier League striker noticed the supporter waiting off to one side as the Belgian national team made their way down a flight of stairs.

However, the fan only had one man in mind for a quick picture.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @jxcklfc via @darko743 on TikTok:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top