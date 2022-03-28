(Video) Liverpool fans will love great gesture from Gerrard after Legends game

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool fans will love great gesture from Gerrard after Legends game

Steven Gerrard made one young fan’s day after a Liverpool Legends game, handing over his match-worn boots following the full-time whistle.

The former skipper returned to Anfield for the tie against their Barcelona counterparts, scoring a penalty in the first-half of action.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Champions League-winner, however, with the Blaugrana securing a 2-1 victory at L4.

The now Aston Villa boss has enjoyed a sound start to life in the West Midlands, with his Villans outfit sitting in ninth in the English top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SteHolywell:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top