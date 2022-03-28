(Video) Liverpool fans will love great gesture from Gerrard after Legends game

Steven Gerrard made one young fan’s day after a Liverpool Legends game, handing over his match-worn boots following the full-time whistle.

The former skipper returned to Anfield for the tie against their Barcelona counterparts, scoring a penalty in the first-half of action.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Champions League-winner, however, with the Blaugrana securing a 2-1 victory at L4.

The now Aston Villa boss has enjoyed a sound start to life in the West Midlands, with his Villans outfit sitting in ninth in the English top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SteHolywell:

This was a lovely touch by #stevengerrard at the end of yesterdays @LFCFoundation game between #LFClegends and #Barcalegends at Anfield. It was great to see him back in the red of Liverpool yesterday 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/xjLcxwchd7 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Steve Roberts🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SteHolywell) March 27, 2022