(Video) Statician ruthlessly exposes David de Gea as half the ‘keeper Alisson Becker is with superb analysis

John Harrison shared some fascinating insight into the statistical differences between Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Manchester United’s David de Gea.

According to the analyst’s data model, it would appear that the Spaniard is the superior shotstopper (facing more efforts as part of a deeper-playing outfit), though he falls incredibly short in other key metrics – in particular, prevention and distribution.

All in all, it demonstrates firstly why we were so keen to sign the Brazilian from Roma initially and, additionally, why our No.1 is a far more well-rounded ‘keeper overall.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Redmen TV:

