29-year-old Liverpool star ready for a new start outside the Premier League; report claims only 40% chance of staying

Liverpool’s Mo Salah is reportedly ready for a new challenge outside of the Premier League with contract talks still at a standstill between player and club.

This comes from Sport, with the publication claiming that the No.11 has a 60% chance of departing the Merseyside-based outfit in favour of a move away.

The Reds’ top goalscorer has been in superb form this term, firing in 28 goals across 36 appearances this season to help the club catch up to within a point of league leaders Manchester City.

Should our 29-year-old stay or should he go remains the most perplexing question of our time, however, with his contract still set to run out in 2023 and there being no sign of an update on that front coming in the near future.

Being the clear front-runner for the player of the year this season – not to mention, arguably, the top candidate for next year’s Ballon d’Or, it would seem the height of insanity to allow Salah to part ways with us this summer or in the next.

Though we’ll be keen to avoid a repeat of the Gini Wijnaldum and Emre Can affairs where top talent has left on a free, there’s a lot to be also said for capitalising on the Egyptian King’s productivity in his prime.

