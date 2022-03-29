Bobby Firmino on the first conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp after he was announced as Liverpool manager

Bobby Firmino is the player who has played the most games for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, such is the bond and trust between the two.

Speaking with the Liverpool website about his first encounter with the German, after he was announced as his new manager, the 30-year-old said: ‘I remember we exchanged messages and in person it was when he arrived here at Liverpool.

‘I told him how happy I was that he’d come here and here I am today, very happy alongside him. His arrival here changed everything.

‘We really clicked and got on great immediately. I knew him already from playing against him in Germany. I knew him, he knew me.

‘I grew and developed a lot here thanks to him’.

The former Hoffenheim man would have been very much on the radar of the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss, even though it was Brendan Rodgers who helped bring the Brazilian to Anfield.

Our No.9 seems like the perfect player for our style of play, his high pressing and unselfish nature must make him a dream to play with and to manage.

The mutual respect between the much-loved duo is great to see and read!

