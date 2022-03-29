Caoimhin Kelleher and Jurgen Klopp send signed shirt and letter to ‘keeper’s former club in Ireland

Caoimhin Kelleher may only be 23 but he has come a long way in his short career, especially since joining Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will be the first to hold his hands up and say that the decision for the Irishman to join the club was nothing to do with him, labelling the ‘keeper as a ‘John Achterberg project‘.

Such has been his meteoric rise though, the young stopper has shot up the rankings at Anfield and was the penalty shootout hero in our Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea last month.

Following the final, the club that we signed him from in 2015 have now been rewarded with a special note and shirt from our club.

Ringmahon Rangers posted on Twitter to share that they had received the jersey worn by our No.62 for the final, alongside a note from our boss that read: ‘To everyone of Ringmahon Rangers, thank you for sending us Caoimhin. He’s done you proud! Cheers, Jurgen Klopp’.



It’s a great gesture from both player and manager and it also shows the role that they had in moulding a brilliant goalkeeper.

What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final @LFC winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the @johngibbonsblog from @TheAnfieldWrap for sorting us out. pic.twitter.com/Rcw5wo3bB0 — Ringmahon Rangers (@RingmahonRanger) March 28, 2022

