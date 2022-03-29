Comparing Liverpool’s ELO ranking from when Jurgen Klopp took charge to now

Jurgen Klopp is a very good football manager and there isn’t much researching needed to come to that result.

However, as it became apparent that Liverpool were now the top ranking team in Europe (according to ELO) then some supporters took the opportunity to explore how far the club has come.

When our German took over in 2015 we were sat in a lowly 37th place, below Lyon, Everton and Espanyol and in the space of seven years we’ve climbed the table significantly.

READ MORE: Stan Collymore’s move to Liverpool converted to modern money is an eye-watering fee

There won’t be too many fans that will happily end the season with the fact that we are top of this ranking system but it certainly doesn’t do anyone any harm.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget how far we have come under the 54-year-old and how the Europa League Final and Champions League qualification were the very height of our ambitions and aims.

Now we have won every trophy under the former Borussia Dortmund boss, bar the FA Cup which we are hoping to clinch alongside three other trophies in a memorable campaign.

Plenty of thanks can be given to players and even the owners but where would we be without Jurgen Norbert Klopp?

You can view the comparison of the two tables via @AnalyseSport on Twitter:

When Klopp took over at Liverpool (ranked 37th), compared to now… (ranked 1st) pic.twitter.com/uub5vvBCZQ — Sports Analysis (@AnalyseSport) March 24, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!