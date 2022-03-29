Dani Alves on the Liverpool player that he ‘admires’ in glowing account of our man

Dani Alves may be near the end of his career but he was very much part of one of the greatest teams to have ever played the game.

Speaking with FourFourTwo magazine, the Brazilian discussed which Liverpool player he is a big fan of: “I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold very much, he’s a fantastic footballer – this guy has got world-class skills.”

The 38-year-old did also go on to mention two other right-backs: “I also like to watch Reece James and Achraf Hakimi, they mix strength with technique and are also great players.

“The three of them obviously have different characteristics and styles, but they all know how to do the job.”

Our No.66 certainly isn’t in bad company and it’s fair to say that the Barcelona man knows a thing or two about right-backs himself and this will surely have been happily received by the West Derby-born defender.

Having been the scourge of the Spanish giants in 2019, the Scouser in our team may not have many fans in the Nou Camp stands but one man on the pitch is certainly a big admirer.

You’d be hard pressed to find a supporter inside Anfield that will disagree with the former PSG man too.

