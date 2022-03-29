England man explains baffling Maguire rondo moment that inspired Henderson’s ‘what you doing?’ comment

Tyrone Mings has labelled the reaction to Harry Maguire’s pausing of a rondo drill as ‘ridiculous’ after footage emerged of Jordan Henderson’s baffled reaction to his compatriot.

The 29-year-old claimed that his fellow international had given his teammates a chance to catch their breath during the training session.

“Once you get to 20 passes you are in for another one, so the two that were in there anyway were going to be in for another two when it got to 42, 43,” the Aston Villa star told talkSPORT (via Joe).

“He’s actually giving them a bit of a breather to say ‘that’s enough, let’s start again’.

“So to take a negative spin on that just shows people don’t always know what is going on and don’t quite understand the full context of the video.

“But for social media these days the truth is sometimes far less exciting than making something up or sending something viral.”

The Manchester United defender seemingly inexplicably shut down the drill whilst the Reds skipper was counting passes, inviting the 31-year-old’s ‘what you doing?’ reaction.

To be fair to those in the Three Lions’ squad who aren’t a part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, it’s possible that several are simply not used to the same level of intensity in the England camp as would be expected in Merseyside.

Nonetheless, we’ve no doubt that Gareth Southgate’s men could benefit massively from the challenge, with Henderson a reliable figurehead to set the standards required.

With a return to domestic football on the horizon, however, we’ll be desperate to see our international stars return unharmed from the break ready for the fight for trophies ahead.

