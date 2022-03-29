Ex-PL star has highlighted one key factor Liverpool can’t afford to lose in ‘big’ Klopp praise

Emmanuel Petit has shared that he is a ‘big fan of Jurgen Klopp’ when discussing his enjoyment watching the German’s Liverpool side play.

The 51-year-old highlighted a key attribute of the former Borussia Dortmund head coach that the Reds would be loathe to lose in his ability to attract players to the side wanting to work under him.

“I am a big, big fan of Jurgen Klopp. I love that guy,” the former Arsenal man told Stadium Astro (via HITC).

“I never met him, but I am pretty sure I would have been happy to have played under his responsibility.

“I love the humility from this guy. This anger to win every single game. You can see physically, he can change every single game.”

The Merseysiders find themselves only a point behind Manchester City in what is turning out to be a far more closely contested title race than was imagined earlier in the campaign.

Beyond the tactical brilliance on offer, many a fan will rightfully be concerned about the club’s ability to attract top and upcoming talents in the game without such a clear figurehead in the 54-year-old on the touchline.

It’s a problem we’ll be forced to face eventually, of course, with some suggesting that the appointment of Steven Gerrard would be a sound fit as a name well-known in the footballing community.

Whether the 41-year-old has developed the necessary coaching acumen to take over in Merseyside is entirely up for debate, however, and one might reasonably suspect that Klopp’s No.2, Pep Lijnders, would be significantly higher in the pecking order.

