‘He is’ – Gary Lineker says 18-year-old Liverpool are tracking is good enough to start in the World Cup

Gary Lineker has tipped Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham to start at the World Cup in a tweet, suggesting that the Borussia Dortmund man is good enough to meet the challenges ahead.

The Merseysiders are reportedly keeping tabs on the teenager, with the club said to be keen on bolstering its midfield options in the upcoming summer window.

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. He is. https://t.co/H5JrMNy2KH — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 29, 2022

With a contract not set to expire until the summer of 2025, however, it raises reasonable questions around the chances of an exit at the end of the season.

Bearing in mind that Erling Haaland is expected to attract a flurry of interest from across Europe – with a release clause set to tempt many a heavyweight on the continent – we can’t imagine the Bundesliga outfit will be keen on losing two of their top talents in one window.

FSG have been known to back us when a key position is in need of filling, though it’s a far from desperate call on our end – much rather a part of our ongoing evolution going forward as we look to lower the average age in that department.

There’s also the astronomical fee to account for, which we can’t see the owners stumping up without a major player sale on our end first.

