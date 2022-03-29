(Image) Elliott hits back at United fan online after heckling Liverpool star on girlfriend’s Instagram

Harvey Elliott bit back at a Manchester United fan heckling him on his girlfriend’s Instagram account.

It’s not the best response from our young starlet and we’d imagine his team and the club will be keen to have words.

The comment appears to have since been deleted, which may very well suggest that such a conversation has already been had.

We’d imagine that our No.67’s relative youth will be taken into account here and we’d hope to see an otherwise superb and grounded prospect continue to mature and focus on getting the best out of his potential.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @CF_Compss: