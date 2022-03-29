James Pearce provides fitness update on Trent Alexander-Arnold who is ‘progressing well’ after injury concerns

Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of our trip to Nottingham Forest and the England games, due to a hamstring problem.

James Pearce, Liverpool’s reporter for the Atheltic, has provided an update on his fitness: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rehab progressing well. Chance he could be fit for crunch clash at the Etihad on April 10 – but that would be a quick return. Important hurdles still to clear’.

Seeing the wording of his return against Manchester City being a ‘quick return’ is somewhat of a worry, as we would love to have our right-back back in contention.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘rival’ two other Premier League clubs in the hunt for another Porto star

There are no major issues of having Joe Gomez or James Milner filling his position for the short-term but the attacking offerings are significantly lowered when the Scouser in our team, isn’t in the team.

Given the magnitude of the games coming up in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, we need to ensure he is back quickly but not so quick as to risk further injury.

Jurgen Klopp will trust his squad to fill the gap and his medical team to make the right call, let’s hope it all works in our favour ahead of a colossal final two months.

You can view the update on Alexander-Arnold’s fitness via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Trent Alexander-Arnold's rehab progressing well. Chance he could be fit for crunch clash at the Etihad on April 10 – but that would be a quick return. Important hurdles still to clear. (Includes an update on Naby Keita too). #LFC https://t.co/HDbCkYXfmS — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 29, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!