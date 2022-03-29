Liverpool flop claims some Reds stars receive preferential treatment over Salah after weighing in on potential Real Madrid move

El Hadji-Diouf has suggested that Mo Salah’s nationality is stopping Liverpool from handing the Egyptian ‘the best contract’.

The attacker’s contract remains set to expire in 2023, with interest in the wide man reportedly heating up ahead of the summer window.

“Salah has to realise that he is African, so they will not treat him like the Europeans, and they will not give him the best contract like the others,” the former Reds forward told beINSports (via the Mirror). “The same thing happened to me when I was at Liverpool, they told me not to go to my country to play with my national team.”

The 41-year-old did, however, advise the former Roma hitman from pursuing a move to La Liga.

“He’s 30 years old [in June], and I’m asking him to play 4 more years with the Reds,” Diouf added. “A transfer to Real Madrid will mean he will have to start all over again.”

It’s a rather bizarre comment from the former Liverpool man, though certainly not surprising when considering the source.

It makes absolutely no sense at all as to why the club would not prioritise its top talent in this moment in time and, quite frankly, insulting to suggest that racism is at play.

As many a fan is more than aware, the issue fundamentally boils down to our current strict wage structure, designed to ensure that we can remain both sustainable and competitive going forward.

Of course, we’d love to see a world-class player like Salah remain with the squad, though we can more than understand the concerns of club chiefs when looking at the recent financial struggles of Barcelona.

