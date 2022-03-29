Liverpool predicted XI v Watford: Seven changes to be made after FA Cup win

Liverpool are set to return to domestic action this weekend on 2nd April, with the club hoping to rediscover its positive form and momentum after the last international break.

The Merseysiders won 12 of 13 fixtures after their February return, a feat they’ll be hoping to replicate following the resumption of domestic football if they are to overtake Manchester City in the title race.

With only a point separating the Reds from Pep Guardiola’s outfit, it’s certainly a possibility – especially with the side set to pay a visit to the Etihad in mid-April.

There’ll be a meeting first with relegation-battlers Watford to contend with, which certainly shouldn’t be underestimated in our bid to keep our hopes of a historic quadruple this season alive.

That being said, there’ll be arguably more challenging domestic ties ahead, as John Aldridge told Independent.ie, with away trips to Newcastle, Southampton and Aston Villa looming as potential banana skins.

The return of Andy Robertson to team training in the Scotland camp means we’re getting closer to having a full-strength squad available to meet the challenge of the remaining campaign.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, we’ll be backing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip to be paired once more in the heart of the back four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to be back in action for the first leg of our upcoming meeting with Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having made a return to the training pitch, however, the No.66 may be one to watch for the resumption of domestic football.

In the middle of the park, it seems likely that Jordan Henderson will be joined by Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, barring any late injury developments.

Up top, Mo Salah should find himself back in the front-three alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

A statement from the Egyptian national team would certainly appear to suggest that our No.11 has gotten over the worst of his foot injury, as reported by the Mirror.

Elsewhere, Manchester City face an away trip to Burnley with the side needing to avoid another slip-up in the league with us hot on their heels.

It’s shaping up to be a fascinating title race in the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Mane, Salah

