Liverpool ‘rival’ two other Premier League clubs in the hunt for another Porto star

Liverpool seem to be starting a strong relationship with Porto and it looks like we are after another one of their players.

As reported by A Bola (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United and Newcastle United for Portugal midfielder Otavio, 27, from Porto‘.

Coming up against the new money of Newcastle and the wasting money Manchester United may be an issue, if it becomes a bidding war with the other two clubs.

Given the success of the Luis Diaz deal and the prestige of Jurgen Klopp’s side, it would be fair to assume that we would have the edge in any ordinary negotiations.

That is all of course if we actually want to make a move for the 27-year-old who was born in Brazil but represents the Portuguese national side.

15 goal involvements in 25 league games this season would mean that he would be an exciting prospect for the Reds and he would certainly link up well with our No.23.

It will all come down to numbers with this one but the man who can play across the front three and in attacking midfield could be a good option, if we are to move for him this summer.

