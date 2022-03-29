Liverpool to ‘face competition from Real Madrid’ in the hunt for Jude Bellingham’s signature this summer

Jude Bellingham is undoubtedly one of the hottest footballing prospects on the planet and it looks like Liverpool are in the running to sign him.

As reported by Bild (via BBC Sport): ‘The Reds will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham‘.

It had already been commented by Paul Joyce that a move for the Englishman would be ‘complicated’, particularly due to the increasing likelihood that Erling Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

READ MORE: Caoimhin Kelleher and Jurgen Klopp send signed shirt and letter to ‘keeper’s former club in Ireland

The chances of the 18-year-old leaving Germany on a small fee are near to impossible and so it would be an uncharacteristic move for FSG to blow the bank on the midfielder but a big fee would probably be needed if we want to prise him away this summer.

Whether we try and play the waiting game to see if anyone else swoops in first before we make our move, like with Luis Diaz and Tottenham, will remain to be seen.

For now, we’ll just have to keep tabs on what happens to the former Birmingham City youngster and hope that Jordan Henderson is having a word in his ear during the international break.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!