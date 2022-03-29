Only one potential obstacle in the way of beloved Liverpool attacker leaving Reds in the summer – report

Divock Origi’s potential switch to AC Milan is reportedly all but confirmed, with the Italian giants in the process of working on a complete deal for the Belgian international.

This comes from Milan News (via Sport Witness), with the outlet noting that the move to the Serie A was unlikely to fall apart unless other potential suitors joined the fray.

The former Lille hitman’s minutes this term have once again been limited to the odd cameo, though the 26-year-old has proved prolific still with eight goal contributions in 14 games – averaging at roughly a goal or assist every 66.62 minutes.

With Jurgen Klopp having commented on the sheer depth at his disposal, it will be a massive shame to see a key component in our No.27 potentially leave this summer.

Having been a reliable contributor despite a lack of minutes due to the quality ahead of him, we’d certainly wish Origi nothing but the best for the remainder of his playing career if he should make his Anfield exit after the season draws to a close.

