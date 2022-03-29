(Photo) Van Dijk’s Holland teammate shares hilarious snap of him struggling to keep up with Liverpool man in training

Marten de Roon shared a snap from the training pitch during a session with Virgil van Dijk the Dutch national team.

The Atalanta midfielder looked a little daunted by the prospect of being dragged along the turf by the Liverpool defender, which he acknowledged in his Twitter post.

The Reds are set to be back in action on 2nd April, with Jurgen Klopp’s men only a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Dirono:

Trust me, you’d have this face too when @VirgilvDijk drags you along the pitch pic.twitter.com/AO6jaJa2ms — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) March 28, 2022