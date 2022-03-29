Robbie Fowler hits back at ‘Natural goalscorer’ title and reminds people how hard he had to work

To many footballers, and especially strikers, the term ‘natural goalscorer’ would be a huge compliment but not to Robbie Fowler.

Our former No.9 is often associated with this phrase because he made goal scoring look so easy but this is not the first time that he has hit back after being labelled with it.

Following a Tweet from the club that said: ‘𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒈𝒐𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒓 🤩 With 1️⃣2️⃣8️⃣, @Robbie9Fowler has netted the most @PremierLeague goals for the Reds ⚽’.

READ MORE: Robbie Fowler nominated as a possible inductee of the Premier League Hall of Fame

To which the 46-year-old replied: ‘Naturally worked at it though😉’.

His argument is that he had to work very hard in order to look like a natural goal scorer but this wasn’t a skill he was fully born with, rather something he worked incredibly hard to perfect.

You can then understand why the man with 6th highest goal tally in our club’s history might be a bit upset for people to think that his talents were handed to him.

At the surface this may seem like a petty point to make but when you investigate a little further, it makes a lot of sense.

You can view the tweet via @Robbie9Fowler on Twitter:

Naturally worked at it though😉 https://t.co/yAzdkXAqSu — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) March 28, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!