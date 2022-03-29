Robbie Fowler nominated as a possible inductee of the Premier League Hall of Fame

To many Liverpool fans Robbie Fowler is God and there are plenty of reasons to make a valid argument in support of the statement.

Such is his standing within the game, not just in Anfield folklore, our former No.9 has been nominated by the Premier League to be part of an exclusive club of the very best players.

So far, 10 players have been selected as part of the Hall of Fame and these are: Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, David Beckham, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney.

Now the Toxteth Terror is able to be voted for, so that he can join the illustrious list of players and earn his place alongside the very best to have played in England since 1992.

The only other former Red is the new list of players is Michael Owen and seeing as there are up to six votes allowed per person, don’t forget that he played for Manchester United and waste a vote on him!

Fingers crossed our all-time top Premier League goal scorer can be rewarded with his place and we can see Gerrard and Fowler line-up together in a new list of legends.

You can view the tweet about Fowler’s nomination via @premierleague and you can vote for him here.

A ruthless forward worshipped by his boyhood club 🙏 Robbie Fowler scored 128 Premier League goals for @LFC, bursting onto the scene as a chirpy teenager with trickery and talent aplenty#PLHallOfFame | @Robbie9Fowler — Premier League (@premierleague) March 28, 2022

