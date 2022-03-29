Southgate makes claim about reported Liverpool target and England star that will be a joy to Klopp’s ears

Gareth Southgate has expressed how impressed he’s been with the coachability of highly-rated teenager and reported Liverpool target, Jude Bellingham.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from renowned journalist, Henry Winter, who relayed the England boss’ comments online.

“He has different tactical challenges to deal with.

We’ve talked to him about his game this week. There are things, understandably for any player, for him to work on and some specifics we are looking for from him. But he’s very coachable, wants to learn and is highly motivated.” — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 29, 2022

The teenager continues to light up the German top-flight following his switch from Birmingham City, registering 19 goal contributions in 37 games (across all competitions) for Borussia Dortmund this season.

READ MORE: 29-year-old Liverpool star ready for a new start outside the Premier League; report claims only 40% chance of staying

It’s quite difficult to reconcile the sheer talent the Englishman already has at his disposal with his youth.

As such, the already steady interest in the 18-year-old and his next potential move in the game is more than understandable.

With us being reportedly keen to expand our midfield options going forward and lower the average age in that department, there are few (if any) options better suited to ticking those two boxes.

A long-term contract will, of course, prove more than prohibitive to us potentially snatching Bellingham away from the Bundesliga, which may yet force our recruitment team to consider other options in the meantime.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!