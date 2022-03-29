Stan Collymore’s move to Liverpool converted to modern money is an eye-watering fee

Stan Collymore scored 35 goals in 81 Liverpool appearances but his faltering form and off-field issues affected his stay at Anfield.

Arriving on Merseyside £8.5 million in today’s climate is little more than the expectation of being a squad player and trying your best to get game time as and when it’s offered.

When this fee was paid in 1995 it was astronomical and just how out of the world it was, has been converted by The Athletic in a conversion of some of the Premier League’s biggest transfer fees.

According to their calculations, had the deal between Roy Evans and Nottingham Forest been completed today – it would have cost ‘£132.9 million‘.

Given this figure and how high above what we are paying for players of late, perhaps the Stone-born forward should be judged maybe even more critically for his time at our club.

There’s no doubt he had great talent and a strong on the field bond with Robbie Fowler but anyone arriving for that sort of money today would be expected to score 30 a season in the league alone.

Perhaps given a little more time and if the future Aston Villa forward had had a better mindset at the club, it could have been worth the money.

You can view the converted transfer fees via @TheAthleticUK on Twitter:

£222m 💷 Shearer

£133m 💷 Collymore

£94m 💷 Keane

£90m 💷 Wiltord

£89m 💷 Henry This is how much the Premier League's biggest transfers would cost today — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) March 28, 2022

