‘Sweet FA’ – Spirit of Shankly hammer FA over empty semi-final gesture ahead of Liverpool v City cup clash

Spirit of Shankly have released a joint statement with Manchester City’s 1894 group condemning the thoughtless response of the FA to the lack of travel options for fans down to Wembley.

The FA confirmed the 100 free buses would be made available for supporters to make their way down to the English capital for Liverpool’s later meeting with the Cityzens in the semi-final of the FA Cup in April.

The two title-challengers are set to face-off six days after a pivotal league clash at the Etihad Stadium, with there still yet to be a clear solution to the lack of train travel due to engineering works.

In light of the fact that the governing body was clearly aware of the work set to be done – and, on top of that, aware for quite some time – it’s an absolute disgrace that a contingency plan wasn’t put in place.

To avoid moving the tie, temporarily, to one of the likes of Old Trafford, Villa Park or a separate, viable ground in the north shows nothing but disrespect for spectators.

At the very least, it should invite serious discussions over the need for a semi-final to be played in London when it involves two northern-based outfits.

