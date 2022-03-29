(Video) Alisson admits he still can’t understand what one Liverpool teammate is saying after four years

Alisson and Fabinho agreed that they’d rather have Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Scouse accent over Andy Robertson’s Glaswegian accent.

Liverpool’s shotstopper jokingly admitted he still struggles to understand what the left-back is saying to him after almost four seasons of working together.

Fortunately, much of the talking is taken care of on the pitch, with Luis Diaz and the former Hull City man developing an exceptional understanding despite the language barrier.

You can catch the clip below (at 5:17), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: