(Video) Alisson whacks out his guitar to play Nirvana; young Reds can’t guess the song: “Too old for you”

Alisson Becker is a man blessed with multiple talents beyond his footballing ability.

The Brazilian international pulled out his guitar in the latest episode of ‘Kop Kids Kickabout’ to demonstrate his guitar-playing skills, though Nirvana was evidently perhaps a too mature option for the young Reds.

As far as we’re concerned, there simply isn’t enough guitar content coming from our No.1 but hopefully we’ll see some more if we can manage to secure a significant trophy haul this term.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:37), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: