(Video) Curtis Jones calmly scores for England Under 21’s to put his side two ahead

Curtis Jones helped England Under 21’s double their lead against Albania, with a composed finish.

Our No.17 has had to work hard for game time of late but has continued to impress both Jurgen Klopp and Lee Carsley, hence his call-up to the English youth set-up.

The 21-year-old won the ball off the Albanian defence, something that will greatly please his club manager, and he reaped the reward of his high pressing game.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah covered in green lasers as he misses his penalty and Egypt miss out on the World Cup

Finding himself one-on-one the Scouser showed great composure and rolled the ball underneath the on rushing ‘keeper and into the back of the net.

It’s exactly the type of goal he’ll be hoping to score plenty of times at Anfield and there’s no doubt his work at Kirkby would have helped this goal come to fruition.

Let’s hope he can keep this form rolling into the final two months of what will be a vital end to this season.

You can watch the video of Jones’ goal via @LFCAdamK on Twitter:

Curtis Jones scores for England U21 pic.twitter.com/FxwJ4sL45B — Adam 💚🦒 LFC 🏆❤️ (@LFCAdamK) March 29, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!