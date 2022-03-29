(Video) Diogo Jota assists for Portugal after lovely left-footed cross and helps guide them to the World Cup

We normally see him on the other end but Diogo Jota provided a brilliant left-footed cross to double Portugal’s lead against North Macedonia.

It was a must win game for the Portuguese as they tried to book their place in Qatar for the World Cup finals and our man helped his side with a perfect pass.

Picking the ball up just inside the Macedonian half, our No.20 carried the ball forward and delivered a delectable pass to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

READ MORE: (Video) Curtis Jones calmly scores for England Under 21’s to put his side two ahead

It was a brace for the Old Trafford man but all the plaudits will be going to our attacker for the second goal of the night.

It’s great that this was such a positive international break for the 25-year-old and now he can return to Merseyside with the safe knowledge that he will be competing at the World Cup this winter.

Fingers crossed his form can carry through into what will be an immensely important final two months of our campaign.

You can watch the video of Jota’s assist via @SkyFootball on Twitter:

It's that man again and if you thought his first finish was good, wait until you see this one 🤤 Bruno Fernandes gets his second of the evening and doubles Portugal's lead! pic.twitter.com/tr104MJhqL — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 29, 2022