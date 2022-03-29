(Video) Mo Salah covered in green lasers as he misses his penalty and Egypt miss out on the World Cup

Mo Salah changed his tactic from the AFCON final and decided to take the first penalty for Egypt against Senegal.

During their last shoot-out our No.11 never had the chance to take a spot-kick and this is obviously something that he deeply regretted but this one will perhaps hurt more.

Following the miss by Kalidou Koulibaly, the Pharoes had the chance to go into the lead through the 29-year-old but he skied his effort well over the bar.

There’s no denying it was a poor finish by the Egyptian King but footage of the moments building up to the finish show how distracted he could have been by the huge number of supporters shining laser pens in his eyes.

Before every penalty was taken the Egyptian players were subjected to the same treatment and that may have something to do with the fact that they only scored one of their four spot-kicks.

Sadio Mane made himself the hero as he scored the vital and winning penalty but there will be a huge amount of upset for the man who plays on the other Anfield wing.

Over to Jurgen Klopp to try and get them both onside and focused on a vital final two months of the season.

