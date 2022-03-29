(Video) Sadio Mane is the hero for Senegal once again as his penalty sends them to the World Cup

Sadio Mane didn’t have to do anything more to ensure that he would be a legend in Senegal but he went and did it anyway.

Our No.10 took the pressure penalty to send his nation to the World Cup in Qatar and he dispatched it with conviction and fired the ball down the middle of the goal.

In truth, it was a terrible shoot-out with five of the nine penalties taken not converted and unfortunately one of them was taken by Mo Salah.

Much will be made of the laser pen treatment that the Egyptians were subjected to before every penalty kick but it won’t affect the result of the game.

You really have the feel for the Pharoes to miss out on both the AFCON title and now a place in the World Cup finals but that’s football and the fine margins settle games.

It’s now down to both men to return to Liverpool and put their international battles aside, with the cooperative goal of securing a legendary quadruple on Merseyside.

You can watch Mane’s winning penalty courtesy of ESPN (via @mwanamooze on Twitter):

Mane can take Senegal to Qatar here and yessssssss he does!!! It’s pandemonium in Dakar, it should surely be. pic.twitter.com/PCt6XRJuhJ — #MwanaMooze (@mwanamooze) March 29, 2022

